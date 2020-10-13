Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,595,030 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $98.32 per share which meant it lost -$13.15 on the day or -11.79% during that session. The EBS stock price is -39.96% off its 52-week high price of $137.61 and 52.84% above the 52-week low of $46.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 525.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 869.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.1.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Despite being -11.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the EBS stock price touched $114.78 or saw a rise of 14.43%. Year-to-date, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares have moved 82.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have changed 0.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $95 while the price target rests at a high of $144. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.38% from current levels.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +75.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 127.15%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.6% and 72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.2%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.96% with a share float percentage of 105.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.87 Million shares worth more than $543.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $375.6 Million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 2060045 shares of worth $162.91 Million while later fund manager owns 1.27 Million shares of worth $100.65 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.4% of company’s outstanding stock.