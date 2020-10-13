CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has a beta value of 2.3 and has seen 1,254,372 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $99.4 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The CRSP stock price is -5.75% off its 52-week high price of $105.12 and 67.51% above the 52-week low of $32.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 848.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Sporting 1.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the CRSP stock price touched $100.88 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have moved 63.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have changed 24.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.81% from current levels.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -503.42%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -149.2% and -327.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +134.1%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.73% with a share float percentage of 70.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CRISPR Therapeutics AG having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.48 Million shares worth more than $476.45 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Versant Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.41 Million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 4091443 shares of worth $349.65 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $175.27 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.