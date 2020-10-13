Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,226,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $173.52 Million, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -14.74% during that session. The ACRS stock price is -24.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 82.72% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Despite being -14.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the ACRS stock price touched $5.04-1 or saw a rise of 19.64%. Year-to-date, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 114.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have changed 87.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 691.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.58% from current levels.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +218.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.69%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.6% and 31.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +45.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $983Million and $1.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.5% for the current quarter and 35.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.1%.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.81% with a share float percentage of 94.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MFN Partners Management, LP with over 3.34 Million shares worth more than $5.41 Million. As of June 29, 2020, MFN Partners Management, LP held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.31 Million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 694097 shares of worth $1.12 Million while later fund manager owns 543.38 Thousand shares of worth $880.27 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.