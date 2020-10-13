Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) has a beta value of -0.3 and has seen 7,071,937 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -523.75% off its 52-week high price of $0.499 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Despite being -3.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.094 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved -74.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) have changed -22.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 525% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +525% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 525% from current levels.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.5%.