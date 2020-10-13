Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,349,237 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.89 Million, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 21.7% during that session. The XELB stock price is -102.08% off its 52-week high price of $1.94 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 216.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) trade information

Sporting 21.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the XELB stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Xcel Brands, Inc. shares have moved -36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) have changed 32.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.85 while the price target rests at a high of $0.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.46% from current levels.

Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Xcel Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60% over the past 6 months, compared to -18.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 180% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.93 Million and $11.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.3% for the current quarter and 11.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -405.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.