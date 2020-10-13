Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,702,765 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -566.67% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 48% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -1.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.7887 or saw a rise of 5.41%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -36.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -1.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 992.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 44.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 300% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 300% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.