Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,457,652 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.72 Million, closed the last trade at $9.39 per share which meant it gained $2.28 on the day or 32.07% during that session. The SURF stock price is -5.86% off its 52-week high price of $9.94 and 87.22% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 670.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Sporting 32.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the SURF stock price touched $9.94-5 or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 399.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have changed 42.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 567.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.15% from current levels.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Surface Oncology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +250.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.45%, compared to 8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.1% and 24.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +151.2%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -495.1%.