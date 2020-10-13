Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) has a beta value of 0.29 and has seen 5,538,587 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.5 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 27.88% during that session. The SNMP stock price is -72.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.6 and 83.87% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Sporting 27.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the SNMP stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 42.06%. Year-to-date, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares have moved 207.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 219.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) have changed 226.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 32.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 115.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.05% from current levels.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +190.4%.