Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 2,674,543 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.08 Million, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.6% during that session. The HTBX stock price is -249.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.3 and 83.74% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

Despite being -1.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the HTBX stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 6.11%. Year-to-date, Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have moved 158.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have changed 11.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 276.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +306.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 184.55% from current levels.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heat Biologics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +109.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.3% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $530Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $530Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8733.3% for the current quarter and -73.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.2%.