Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 58,892,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.34 Million, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 20.48% during that session. The GLBS stock price is -1906.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.01 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Sporting 20.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the GLBS stock price touched $0.156 or saw a rise of 3.85%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved -84.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed 16.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133233.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +133233.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 133233.3% from current levels.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -682.8%.