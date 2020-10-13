Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 2,155,011 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $200.34 Million, closed the last trade at $5.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4% during that session. The CPE stock price is -888.1% off its 52-week high price of $49.8 and 24.6% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $18.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.16% from current levels.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Callon Petroleum Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.18%, compared to -39.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -96.8% and -70.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $253.32 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $252.14 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.38 Million and $196.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63% for the current quarter and 28.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.3%.