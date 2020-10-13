GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 22,968,291 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $764.16 Million, closed the last trade at $11.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The GME stock price is -25.42% off its 52-week high price of $14.8 and 78.22% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Despite being -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the GME stock price touched $14.80- or saw a rise of 20.27%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 94.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed 93.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.44% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +98.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1063.64%, compared to 13% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.5% and 39.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion and $2.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and 13.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.