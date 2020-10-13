Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 21,979,378 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -5.67% during that session. The CCL stock price is -261.95% off its 52-week high price of $51.94 and 45.64% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.92.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Despite being -5.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the CCL stock price touched $16.17- or saw a rise of 11.73%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have moved -71.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed -19.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $29.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +102.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.31% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -267.73%, compared to -17.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -409.7% and -827.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -71.5%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $232.25 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $815.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.78 Billion and $4.79 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -95.1% for the current quarter and -83% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.