Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,436,289 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.46 Million, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -273.02% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 58.73% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Sporting 3.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the AIHS stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -5.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed 40.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -145.1%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.48% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 130.04 Thousand shares worth more than $95.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 72.45 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.31 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.