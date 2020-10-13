Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,272,266 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.85 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.11 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 2.61% during that session. The NTCO stock price is -39.68% off its 52-week high price of $23.9 and 53.65% above the 52-week low of $7.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Sporting 2.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the NTCO stock price touched $17.24- or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares have moved -13.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) have changed -10.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.09 while the price target rests at a high of $21.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.34% from current levels.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. with over 12.45 Million shares worth more than $180.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. held 1.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.55 Million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.1% shares in the company for having 650998 shares of worth $11.65 Million while later fund manager owns 246.29 Thousand shares of worth $4.41 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.