LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,067,092 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.9 Million, closed the last trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The LC stock price is -179.02% off its 52-week high price of $15.29 and 21.17% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 906.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the LC stock price touched $5.54-1 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, LendingClub Corporation shares have moved -56.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have changed 16.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +118.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.76% from current levels.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingClub Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8900%, compared to -1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600% and -525% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.91 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $204.81 Million and $188.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.2% for the current quarter and -66.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.6%.