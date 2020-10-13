China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,084,695 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.42 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 10% during that session. The CCCL stock price is -119.42% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 67.77% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 275.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 300.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) trade information

Sporting 10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the CCCL stock price touched $2.48-2 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. shares have moved 18.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) have changed 11.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6842.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6842.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6842.15% from current levels.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.3%.