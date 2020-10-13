Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 1,663,285 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.05 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The SESN stock price is -23.2% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 70.4% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Despite being -2.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the SESN stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Sesen Bio, Inc. shares have moved 22.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have changed 27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 173.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80% from current levels.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -116.8%.