Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a beta value of -0.04 and has seen 7,102,437 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.66 Million, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The NXTD stock price is -169.39% off its 52-week high price of $0.889 and 35.45% above the 52-week low of $0.213. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the NXTD stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, Nxt-ID, Inc. shares have moved -26.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have changed 2.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $0.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.06% from current levels.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.2% for the current quarter and 10.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -50.8%.