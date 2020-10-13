Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has a beta value of 3.12 and has seen 1,608,329 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.15 Million, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.32% during that session. The NR stock price is -794.05% off its 52-week high price of $7.51 and 22.62% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Despite being -7.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the NR stock price touched $1.0199 or saw a rise of 17.64%. Year-to-date, Newpark Resources, Inc. shares have moved -86.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) have changed -42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 236.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 197.62% from current levels.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -143.7%.