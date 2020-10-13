Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,858,685 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -13.19% off its 52-week high price of $12.53 and 64.32% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Despite being -3.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the LTHM stock price touched $12.53- or saw a rise of 11.65%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved 29.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed 27.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.83% from current levels.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +79.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -90.48%, compared to -10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.7% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.76 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $97.7 Million and $78.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.6% for the current quarter and 5.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.15%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.82% with a share float percentage of 105.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.87 Million shares worth more than $134.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.42 Million and represent 14.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.27% shares in the company for having 9167889 shares of worth $77.74 Million while later fund manager owns 8.33 Million shares of worth $52.21 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.69% of company’s outstanding stock.