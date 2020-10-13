Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,229,240 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.48 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.67% during that session. The LI stock price is -25.67% off its 52-week high price of $24.48 and 26.54% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.67% from current levels.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -119.9%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1228411 shares of worth $19.65 Million while later fund manager owns 1.22 Million shares of worth $19.48 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.