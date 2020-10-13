DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 31,450,656 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.6 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 3.65% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -26.86% off its 52-week high price of $64.19 and 80.53% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 3.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the DKNG stock price touched $60.36- or saw a rise of 16.17%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 372.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed 22.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $76. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.88% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.83% with a share float percentage of 21.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DraftKings Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.64 Million shares worth more than $753.03 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raine Capital Llc, with the holding of over 21.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $722.27 Million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.2% shares in the company for having 7863454 shares of worth $261.54 Million while later fund manager owns 7.53 Million shares of worth $250.49 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.