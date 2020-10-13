Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 38,333,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -4.29% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -7.82% off its 52-week high price of $19.02 and 85.66% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Despite being -4.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the PLUG stock price touched $19.02- or saw a rise of 7.26%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc. shares have moved 458.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed 50.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.3% from current levels.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110.8 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $61Million and $94.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 81.6% for the current quarter and -4.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.