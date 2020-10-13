InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,339,205 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43 Billion, closed the recent trade at $44.11 per share which meant it gained $4.98 on the day or 12.73% during that session. The INMD stock price is -33.21% off its 52-week high price of $58.76 and 70.21% above the 52-week low of $13.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 506.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 672.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Sporting 12.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the INMD stock price touched $44.85- or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, InMode Ltd. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have changed 28.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.78% from current levels.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +129.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.8%.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.14% with a share float percentage of 46.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMode Ltd. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miura Global Management, LLC with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $33.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Miura Global Management, LLC held 3.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 657.95 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.63 Million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 459442 shares of worth $14.87 Million while later fund manager owns 136.53 Thousand shares of worth $3.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.