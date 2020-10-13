NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1,712,774 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The NSTG stock price is -15.42% off its 52-week high price of $46.93 and 65.94% above the 52-week low of $13.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Despite being -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the NSTG stock price touched $45.24- or saw a rise of 10.11%. Year-to-date, NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 46.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have changed 1.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.62% from current levels.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +52.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.51%, compared to 8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.3% and -190.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.69 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $30.6 Million and $36.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and -7.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6%.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.35% with a share float percentage of 113.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoString Technologies, Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.63 Million shares worth more than $165.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 4.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.31 Million and represent 11.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.45% shares in the company for having 2829129 shares of worth $102.16 Million while later fund manager owns 2.76 Million shares of worth $84.24 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.26% of company’s outstanding stock.