Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 7,267,508 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The M stock price is -207.45% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 27.48% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s, Inc. (M) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Despite being -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the M stock price touched $6.60-8 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, Macy’s, Inc. shares have moved -64.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed -14.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 124.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +148.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.33% from current levels.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macy’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -237.46%, compared to -75% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1242.9% and -102.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.85 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.41 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.17 Billion and $8.34 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.7% for the current quarter and -23.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.66%.