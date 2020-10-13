Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,294,664 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $639.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.92 per share which meant it lost -$4.67 on the day or -34.36% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -204.37% off its 52-week high price of $27.15 and 15.7% above the 52-week low of $7.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 369.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 474.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Despite being -34.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the GOSS stock price touched $13.65- or saw a rise of 34.32%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio, Inc. shares have moved -42.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed -31.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 220.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +303.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 146.64% from current levels.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.2%.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.36% with a share float percentage of 94.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gossamer Bio, Inc. having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 7.42 Million shares worth more than $96.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 5.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.05 Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 3171051 shares of worth $41.22 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $29.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.