FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 31,715,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $748.54 Million, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -37.8% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 90.94% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Despite being -3.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the FCEL stock price touched $2.75-7 or saw a rise of 7.64%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 1.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 17.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.94% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.23%, compared to -9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.48 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.4% for the current quarter and 76.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.