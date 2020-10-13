SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 8,721,172 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.6 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 23.22% during that session. The SOS stock price is -16.54% off its 52-week high price of $3.03 and 80.38% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 182.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SOS Limited (SOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Sporting 23.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the SOS stock price touched $2.59-7 or saw a rise of 7.72%. Year-to-date, SOS Limited shares have moved -35.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) have changed 37.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 669.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 669.23% from current levels.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -62.7% for the current quarter and 200.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.6%.