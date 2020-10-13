Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1,078,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.42 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 10.34% during that session. The PXS stock price is -73.08% off its 52-week high price of $1.8 and 40.29% above the 52-week low of $0.621. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Sporting 10.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the PXS stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have moved -8.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) have changed 32.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.27% from current levels.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.62%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25% and 88.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.11 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.44 Million and $7.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.1% for the current quarter and -14.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.1%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.35% with a share float percentage of 1.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Tankers Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 67.24 Thousand shares worth more than $51.1 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 46.01 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.96 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.