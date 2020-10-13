Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 3,888,587 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $322.1 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.81 per share which meant it lost -$3.8 on the day or -32.73% during that session. The LOOP stock price is -78.75% off its 52-week high price of $13.96 and 22.54% above the 52-week low of $6.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) trade information

Despite being -32.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the LOOP stock price touched $13.80- or saw a rise of 45.82%. Year-to-date, Loop Industries, Inc. shares have moved -24.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) have changed -41.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.06% from current levels.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.3%.