Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 43,592,112 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 25.52% during that session. The EARS stock price is -90.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 38.68% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 360.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Sporting 25.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the EARS stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 9.62%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved -27.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed 50.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 52.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1249.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1249.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1249.06% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.2%.