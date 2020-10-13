Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,220,778 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.1 Million, closed the last trade at $6.87 per share which meant it gained $3.67 on the day or 114.69% during that session. The WAFU stock price is -124.02% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 82.97% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Sporting 114.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the WAFU stock price touched $7.77-1 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares have moved 358%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 97.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) have changed 111.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.2%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.3% with a share float percentage of 1.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wah Fu Education Group Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21.13 Thousand shares worth more than $92.77 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.39 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.47 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.