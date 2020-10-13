Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 4,564,280 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2Billion, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.1% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -408.17% off its 52-week high price of $26.12 and 34.63% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Despite being -2.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 07 when the AMRN stock price touched $5.57-7 or saw a rise of 7.72%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -76.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 25.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 121.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +308.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.72% from current levels.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.63 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.5% for the current quarter and 23.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.9%.