Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,095,749 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.28% during that session. The ARPO stock price is -30.14% off its 52-week high price of $1.9 and 71.23% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Sporting 4.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ARPO stock price touched $1.525 or saw a rise of 3.28%. Year-to-date, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 136.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) have changed 21.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.99% from current levels.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -87.1%.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.22% with a share float percentage of 35.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.19 Million shares worth more than $6.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 12.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 802614 shares of worth $1Million while later fund manager owns 339.61 Thousand shares of worth $424.51 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.