Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 12,197,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.59 Million, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.59% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -49.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 73.27% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting 2.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the ADMP stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved 44.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed 37.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.99% from current levels.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +169.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.27%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.98 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.37 Million and $5.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.6% for the current quarter and 12.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.