U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1,268,589 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.08 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 17.32% during that session. The USEG stock price is -205.43% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 59.87% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 932.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Sporting 17.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the USEG stock price touched $6.90-1 or saw a rise of 12.97%. Year-to-date, U.S. Energy Corp. shares have moved 98.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have changed 30.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 541.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $39. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +541.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 541.45% from current levels.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.