Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,078,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.71 Million, closed the last trade at $0.8 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.38% during that session. The YTRA stock price is -440% off its 52-week high price of $4.32 and 32.13% above the 52-week low of $0.543. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 397.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 559.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Sporting 1.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the YTRA stock price touched $0.8407 or saw a rise of 5.42%. Year-to-date, Yatra Online, Inc. shares have moved -74.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have changed 36.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 264.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 87.5% from current levels.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.