Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,863,780 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $6.22 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The AUY stock price is -12.86% off its 52-week high price of $7.02 and 64.15% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the AUY stock price touched $6.25-0 or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, Yamana Gold Inc. shares have moved 57.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) have changed 3.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.65% from current levels.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $431.81 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $480.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7% for the current quarter and 12.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.04% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.04%.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 1.7%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.98%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.3% with a share float percentage of 56.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yamana Gold Inc. having a total of 378 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 104.05 Million shares worth more than $568.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 41.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229Million and represent 4.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 51275699 shares of worth $317.91 Million while later fund manager owns 43.65 Million shares of worth $270.65 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.58% of company’s outstanding stock.