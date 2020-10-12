Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has a beta value of 3.2 and has seen 1,066,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.61 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.77% during that session. The RESN stock price is -26.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 63.56% above the 52-week low of $0.951. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Resonant Inc. (RESN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) trade information

Sporting 0.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the RESN stock price touched $2.72-4 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, Resonant Inc. shares have moved 7.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Resonant Inc. (RESN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resonant Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +58.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.86%, compared to 15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 44.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +297.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $790Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $330Million and $459Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 206.1% for the current quarter and 72.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.7%.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.99% with a share float percentage of 21.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resonant Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.17 Million shares worth more than $9.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 4Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 Million and represent 7.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2% shares in the company for having 1063821 shares of worth $2.84 Million while later fund manager owns 826.16 Thousand shares of worth $1.92 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.