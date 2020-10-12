CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 2,280,359 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.16 Million, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 5.98% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -15.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.68 and 80.56% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting 5.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the CTIC stock price touched $3.68-1 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved 101.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed 200.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 356.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 102.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +88.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.39% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31.7%.