Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,819,132 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.19 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 20.6% during that session. The APEX stock price is -224.06% off its 52-week high price of $23.3 and 63.84% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) trade information

Sporting 20.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 12 when the APEX stock price touched $11.50- or saw a rise of 38.89%. Year-to-date, Apex Global Brands Inc. shares have moved -9.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) have changed 14.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 630.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.5 while the price target rests at a high of $52.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +630.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 630.18% from current levels.

Apex Global Brands Inc. (APEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.