Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 28,753,948 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.44 Million, closed the last trade at $8 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The WWR stock price is -81.25% off its 52-week high price of $14.5 and 96.88% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 78.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the WWR stock price touched $14.50- or saw a rise of 44.83%. Year-to-date, Westwater Resources, Inc. shares have moved 279.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have changed 359.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 292.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1775% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1775% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1775% from current levels.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.