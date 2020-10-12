Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) has a beta value of 3.52 and has seen 6,530,972 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $146.71 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.63% during that session. The RIOT stock price is -47.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 83.52% above the 52-week low of $0.511. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Sporting 5.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the RIOT stock price touched $3.15-1 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, Riot Blockchain, Inc. shares have moved 176.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) have changed 4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.9% from current levels.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.74 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.