Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 5,072,195 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.17 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.65 per share which meant it lost -$6.39 on the day or -57.88% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -165.38% off its 52-week high price of $12.34 and 1.72% above the 52-week low of $4.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 114.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Despite being -57.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the ATXI stock price touched $11.10- or saw a rise of 57.59%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -50.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -56.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -59.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 137.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 168.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +179.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 158.06% from current levels.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.