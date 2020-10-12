Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,461,320 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.41 Million, closed the last trade at $39.11 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The PLL stock price is -39.35% off its 52-week high price of $54.5 and 89.77% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 06 when the PLL stock price touched $49.45- or saw a rise of 20.91%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares have moved 373.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed 511.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump -30.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.86% from current levels.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.1% with a share float percentage of 0.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 498.26 Thousand shares worth more than $2.87 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 46.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $268.31 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.