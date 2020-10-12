Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has a beta value of 6.76 and has seen 24,368,181 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.53 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The GPOR stock price is -487.88% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 46.97% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 09 when the GPOR stock price touched $0.826 or saw a rise of 20.21%. Year-to-date, Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have moved -78.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) have changed 11.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.12% from current levels.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gulfport Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.78%, compared to -39.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -179.2% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.4%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $157.43 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $201.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $285.18 Million and $281.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -44.8% for the current quarter and -28.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -608.7%.