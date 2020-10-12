Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 2,033,327 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.23 Million, closed the last trade at $4.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The DVAX stock price is -180.18% off its 52-week high price of $12.44 and 59.46% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Despite being -3.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the DVAX stock price touched $4.77-6 or saw a rise of 6.92%. Year-to-date, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have moved -22.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have changed -11.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 245.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +350.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 170.27% from current levels.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +44.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.66%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.2% and 56.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.42 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.57 Million and $10.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.9% for the current quarter and 16.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1%.