Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1,092,431 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.58 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -8.33% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -465.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 53.72% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Despite being -8.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 08 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 20.39%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -36.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed 25.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 69.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 395.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +395.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 395.87% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3%.